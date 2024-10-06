Kerala lottery result: Full list of winners for October 6, 2024

The results for the Kerala Lottery, Akshaya AK 671, have been announced today, October 6 2024, bringing joy to several lucky winners across the state.

The first prize, a staggering ₹70 lakhs, was claimed by ticket number AH 485746, purchased in Idukki. Firoz Khan M.R., the agent who sold the winning ticket, was registered under Agency No. Y 2966.

The second prize, worth ₹5 lakhs, went to ticket number AF 224093, sold in Kollam. The agent responsible for this winning ticket was Aiswarya Murukesh, from Agency No. Q 6396.

Advertisement

Several winners secured the third prize of ₹1 lakh each, with ticket numbers: AA 149920, AB 606411, AC 972545, AD 543766, AE 379311, AF 665260, AG 831190, AH 214402, AJ 670190, AK 957041, AL 115812, and AM 629763. These winners will now have the opportunity to celebrate their fortune with family and friends.

For smaller winnings, such as the fourth prize of ₹5,000, fifth prize of ₹2,000, and so on, winners can conveniently claim their prizes from any lottery shop in Kerala, provided the prize amount is less than ₹5,000. For larger amounts, winners must present their tickets and valid ID proof at a bank or government lottery office.

One crucial aspect for all winners to keep in mind is that the Kerala government imposes a tax deduction of 30% on all prize amounts, and a 10% commission goes to the agent who sold the winning ticket. This ensures that the distribution of prize money is transparent and fair.

To make the process smoother, the Kerala lotteries department has introduced a new feature, the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, which allows participants to verify the authenticity of their tickets.

The live draw took place at October 6 at 2:55 PM, and the Kerala lottery results were announced shortly after. Congratulations to all the winners, and for those who didn’t win, the next opportunity is just around the corner! Be sure to check back for future draws and keep your fingers crossed for a chance at the next big prize.