Kerala lottery results: Full list of Nirmal NR 400 winners for October 4, 2024

Today is a big day for lottery enthusiasts in Kerala, as the much-anticipated results of the Nirmal NR 400 Lottery will be announced. The lottery draw, which is part of the state-run Kerala Lottery, is scheduled to take place on October 4, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The live results will start coming in at 3:00 PM, with the official results set to be released by 4:00 PM.

How to claim the Kerala lottery prize?

For those who win prizes below Rs. 5,000, the process is simple: the winning ticket can be taken to any Kerala lottery shop for instant collection. However, for prizes exceeding Rs. 5,000, the winners must follow a more formal process. They will need to submit their winning ticket along with valid identification documents to a bank or the Kerala government lottery office to claim their prize.

Winners should be aware that there are deductions on their prize amounts. A 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction will apply to the winnings.

Full list of Kerala lottery winners

The most coveted prize in today’s draw is the 1st prize, a staggering Rs. 70 lakh. The lucky ticket for the grand prize is NH 506852, sold in Ernakulam. The agent responsible for selling this winning ticket is Rajesh Babu S R, registered under agency number E 4583.

The 2nd prize, an impressive Rs. 10 lakh, goes to ticket NG 885871, sold in Attingal. Nancy O S, holding agency number T 9013, is the agent behind this winning ticket.

Following these two major prizes, there is also a 3rd prize of Rs. 1,00,000. The lucky numbers for this prize are:

NA 930784, NB 968288, NC 350115, ND 215209, NE 134082, NF 165682, NG 128036, NH 329270, NJ 445113, NK 870281, NL 177383, NM 134568

Consolation prizes

In addition to the main prizes, Kerala lottery results also offer consolation prizes. For today’s Nirmal NR 400 draw, a consolation prize of Rs. 8,000 is for several tickets that share the same last six digits as the 1st prize ticket (506852). These tickets, spread across different series, are as follows:

NA 506852, NB 506852, NC 506852, ND 506852, NE 506852, NF 506852, NG 506852, NJ 506852, NK 506852, NL 506852, NM 506852

In addition to the top prizes, several other lucky ticket holders will walk away with smaller but still significant prizes. For the 4th prize of Rs. 5,000, the winning ticket numbers are:

0020, 0074, 1242, 1902, 1907, 3049, 3715, 4261, 4305, 4556, 4887, 5613, 6098, 6145, 6280, 8298, 8413, 9729

For the 5th prize of Rs. 1,000, some of the winning numbers include:

0239, 0268, 0319, 0474, 0505, 0719, 1801, 2148, 2541, 2619, 2897, 2900, 2947, 2969, 3570

The 6th prize offers Rs. 500 to the following numbers:

0061, 0251, 0258, 0395, 0584, 0618, 0639, 0699, 0827, 0972, 1547, 1562, 1736, 1908, 1927, 1948

And finally, the 7th prize of Rs. 100 goes to a large group of ticket holders, with winning numbers including 7876, 7483, 3322, and more.