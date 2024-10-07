Kerala lottery result: Full list of winners for October 7, 2024

The Kerala Lottery has become a weekly highlight for many, especially those who eagerly await the Monday Win Win lottery results. This lottery is part of the state’s seven weekly draws, and it captures the attention of both participants and casual observers, all hoping to strike it big. Here we bring you the Kerala lottery results for October 7, 2024.

What is the win win lottery?

The Kerala Lottery Department hosts its Win Win draw every Monday at 3 PM. It is known for its distinctive code “WW,” which represents the lottery series. Each ticket carries an alphanumeric code, including the specific draw number for easy identification.

For many, the Win Win lottery offers a life-changing opportunity. The first prize in this draw is a staggering ₹75 lakh, a sum that could transform the financial circumstances of any lucky winner.

Advertisement

The Latest Draw: October 7, 2024

Today’s Win Win draw (W 790) has revealed its list of winners, creating excitement and anticipation across Kerala. Here’s a breakdown of the prize distribution and the lucky numbers.

Prize structure:

– 1st Prize: ₹75 lakh

– 2nd Prize: ₹5 lakh

– 3rd Prize: ₹1 lakh

– 4th Prize: ₹5,000

– 5th Prize: ₹2,000

– 6th Prize: ₹1,000

– 7th Prize: ₹500

– 8th Prize: ₹100

– Consolation Prize: ₹8,000

Kerala Lottery results for October 7

The top prize today went to the lucky ticket WB 768946.

Coming in close behind, ticket WD 305072 took home the second prize of ₹5 lakh.

Twelve ticket holders have reason to cheer as well, having won the third prize of ₹1 lakh each. Here are the winning numbers:

– WA 324085

– WB 934035

– WC 973761

– WD 167484

– WE 177802

– WF 580790

– WG 290995

– WH 160916

– WJ 225753

– WK 742025

– WL 985172

– WM 325839

For those who just missed out on the top prize, the consolation prize is a nice perk. If your ticket number was close to winning first place, you might still be in luck. The following ticket numbers are awarded the consolation prize of ₹8,000:

– WA 768946

– WC 768946

– WD 768946

– WE 768946

– WF 768946

– WG 768946

– WH 768946

– WJ 768946

– WK 768946

– WL 768946

– WM 768946

While the largest prizes often take the spotlight, thousands of ticket holders still benefit from smaller amounts that provide some reward for their participation.

For the fourth prize of ₹5,000, there were several winners. Some of the lucky numbers included 1397, 1989, 2167, and 2993, among others.

A range of numbers from 0905 to 9162 earned their ticket holders a sum of ₹2,000. While this may seem small compared to the top prizes, it is still a welcomed surprise.

Many more individuals will walk away with ₹1,000 or ₹500. These amounts may be modest, but they continue to keep people engaged.