Onam Bumper Lottery: Wayanad resident wins Rs 25cr on October 9

The much-anticipated Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery saw its grand draw at 2 pm on Wednesday, October 9, at Gorkhi Bhavan. The event, inaugurated by Finance Minister KN Balagopal, took place in the presence of MLA VK Prasanth and Abraham Renn, the Director of the Lottery Department.

The lucky ticket that won the staggering Rs 25 crore, Kerala lottery first prize, on October 9 was sold by an agent named Jineesh from Wayanad district. The winning number was TG 434222. This year’s bumper prize is a significant amount, with the agent set to receive a 10% commission, amounting to Rs 2.5 crore.

Besides the grand prize, 20 winners walked away with Rs 1 crore each as the second prize, and another 20 people secured Rs 50 lakh each as the third prize. In total, nine different prize categories were distributed.

More Kolkata lottery prizes on October 9:

The second prize-winning tickets include: TA 507676, TB 220261, TB 749816, TE 329095, TE 340072, TE 488812, TD 281025, TD 519261, TH 346533, TH 378331, TH 612456, TE 815670, TH 714520, TH 111240, TJ 201260, TJ 317658, TJ 432135, TJ 676984, TJ 123040, TK 124175.

Meanwhile, the third prize winners included tickets TA 109437, TD 796695, TJ 397265, TA 632476, TE 208023, TB 449084, TB 465842, TC 147286, TC 556414, TD 197941, TE 327725, TG 206219, TG 301775, TH 446870, TH 564251, TJ 607008, TK 123877, TK 323126, TL 194832, and TL 237482.

For the fourth prize of Rs 5 lakh, winners were tickets TA 340359, TB 157682, TC 358278, TD 168214, TE 344769, TG 789870, TH 305765, TJ 755588, TK 379020, and TL 322274. The fifth prize, worth Rs 2 lakh, went to winners holding tickets such as TA 776439, TG 196466, and others.

This year, the lottery proved to be a massive success with 72 lakh tickets sold out of 80 lakh printed. With a total prize pool of Rs 125.54 crore, the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery continues to captivate participants with its life-changing rewards. At just Rs 500 per ticket, the dream of hitting the jackpot drew crowds from across the state.