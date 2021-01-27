Acting on a petition seeking a ban on online rummy, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actors Thammanna and Aju Vargheese. This is after victims alleged that brand ambassadors play a significant role in getting youth addicted.

Notices have been issued to Kohli, Thamanna and Varghese as they are the brand ambassadors of online rummy. The high court has also issued a notice to the state government and called for its response on the same.

Complaining to the high court, the petitioner has demanded that the online game should be banned because several people have lost their lives in the country after losing huge amounts of money by playing the game.

Vineeth, 27, had committed suicide at Kuttichal in Thiruvananthapuram a fortnight ago. He had lost Rs 21 lakh.

“The intervention of the honourable High court is welcome as I know that several people have lost huge amount of money playing this online game and I myself have lost more than Rs 6 lakh,” said Sajesh, 32, while talking to IANS.

“The brand ambassador’s indeed play a big role in attracting the gullible youth in playing this game which soon turns into an addiction. I had to seek professional medical help to come out of this addiction and the court must ban this game in India,” he added.

