Kerala govt opposes plea for CBI probe into Naveen Babu’s death

The Kerala government on Friday opposed the plea seeking CBI probe into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate(ADM) Naveen Babu.

When the case came up for hearing on Friday before Justice Kauser Edappagath, the state government opposed the petition filed by Manjusha, Naveen Babu’s wife, seeking a CBI investigation into the death of Naveen Babu. The lawyer representing Naveen Babu’s wife Manjusha told the court that the family suspects that the death of the ADM may be a homicide.

Meanwhile, the CBI informed the court that the agency is ready to investigate the case, if the High Court gave the nod.

The Court said that it will decide on whether a CBI investigation is required after seeing whether the police investigation is going on the right track. The case is posted for December 12.

Naveen Babu’s wife has moved the High Court seeking CBI probe into her husband’s death, claiming that the state police investigation is not proceeding in the right direction.

She has alleged that the accused, former president of the Kannur District Panchayat, P P Divya, possessed significant political influence, raising concerns that the investigation might be sabotaged.

Kannur ADM Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence in Pallikkunnu, Kannur, on the morning of October 15.He allegedly took his life after facing public humiliation and corruption accusations made by PP Divya, then the Kannur District Panchayat President, at the farewell meeting on October 14.Divya had accused him of intentionally delaying the issuance of a NOC to Prasanthan to start a petrol pump at Chengalai in Kannur.