Kerala Cabinet sanctions Rs.26.5 crore for land for Wayanad rehabilitation

The Kerala Cabinet, at a meeting held here on Wednesday, decided to provide Rs 26.56 crore to the owners of Elston Estate in Wayanad as compensation for the land to be acquired for the rehabilitation of the victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides in the Wayanad district.

The amount will be paid from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

For the construction of the township, a total of 64.4075 hectares belonging to Elston Estate – resurvey numbers 88/158, 88/159, 88/62, 88/66, and 88/137 – in Block 19, Kalpetta village, Vythiri taluk, will be acquired.

The cabinet also decided to give educational assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the seven children who lost both their parents and 14 children who lost one of their parents in the landslides. The amount cannot be withdrawn until the child attains the age of 18.

The financial assistance will be from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. This is in addition to the financial assistance granted by the Women and Child Development Department. The amount will be deposited in the District Collector’s account and the monthly interest will be given to the guardian of the children concerned every month.