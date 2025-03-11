ASHA workers to intensify agitation, plan to block Kerala secretariat

The Accredited Social Social Activists (ASHA) on Tuesday intensified their protest here demanding higher wages even as the Kerala government continued to ignore their one-month long strike.

The ASHA health workers association has announced that they would blockade the government secretariat here on March 17. The association state president V K Sadananda said here on Tuesday that various organisations would join the secretariat blockade.

Braving extreme heat for over 30 days, ASHA workers remained steadfast in their struggle enduring personal hardships to press for their demands

ASHA workers in Kerala are on strike for the last one month for basic demands such as increased remuneration of Rs 21,000 per month, permanent employment status and a benefit of Rs 5 lakh up on retirement.