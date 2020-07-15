Kerala DHSE Class 12 results 2020: Kerala Class 12 results 2020 has been declared on the official website i.e. keralaresults.nic.in

In 2020, a total of 3.75 lac candidates entered the examination hall and out of which 3.19 lac candidates have successfully passed the examination. Overall passing percent has been recorded at 85.13 percent.

Candidates willing to check Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2020 need to visit the official website and follow the instructions by filling the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number and other details.

How to check Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2020 online?

– Visit the official website: keralaresults.nic.in

– Click on the result tab ‘Kerala DHSE Result 2020’

– A new window will open

– Enter the required information including roll number, admit card, date of birth and other

– Submit the details online and result will be available on the screen.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the official website some of the candidates may face technical issue in entering the website. In such case candidate should stay calm and try to get connected with the results website in a short interval of time.