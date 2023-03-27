Kerala court sentenced three for attack on ex-CM Oommen Chandy

A sub-court in Kannur on Monday convicted three people in a case related to the attack on former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in 2013.

The court found that the three CPI-M workers – Deepak, the 88th accused, C O T Naseer, the 18th accused and Biju Parampath, the 99th accused – found guilty of attacking the former chief minister under the Prevention of Damage to Public property Act.

Deepak was sentenced to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000, C O T Naseer and Biju Parampath were sentenced to two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.

Among the 113 accused in the case, the court acquitted 110 people including former CPI- M MLAs C Krishnan and KK Narayanan.

The court said that the prosecution failed to prove conspiracy and attempt to murder charges in the case.

The incident pertaining to the case took place on October 27, 2013, when then chief minister Oommen Chandy was in Kannur to attend the closing ceremony of the 43rd Kerala Police Annual Athletic Meet. Chandy was hurt when some CPI-M supporters had allegedly thrown stones at his car outside the Kannur Town police station.

Later, COT Naseer, a native of Thalassery, and Deepak, a native of Chalad, were expelled from the CPI-M. Biju Parampath, a native of Kannapuram, is reportedly still a CPI-M member.