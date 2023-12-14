Attack on Governor: Kerala court rejects bail plea of SFI activists

The Thiruvananthapuram Judicial Magistrate Court III on Thursday rejected the bail plea of the SFI activists who blocked the vehicle of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and waved black flags at him on Monday night in Thiruvananthapuram.

The court rejected the bail plea of the SFI workers, observing that prima facie, the charges levelled against the accused held water.

The Cantonment Police in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday registered a case against seven SFI workers who allegedly obstructed and attacked the Governor’s car. The accused have been booked under IPC sections 143, 147, 149, 283 and 353. IPC Section 124 was charged after the Governor issued instructions to the DGP and Chief Secretary.

Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) covers assaulting the President or Governor with the intent to force or stop them from exercising their lawful powers.

At first, the FIR contained rather weak sections even though the protesting SFI workers jumped on the Governor’s car and tried to smash the windows of the car. Earlier, the police had booked the SFI workers under minor offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing traffic, and assaulting public servants from discharging their duty. This was widely criticised.

Talking to the media in the morning, Arif Mohammed Khan said: "If an attack takes place on the President or the Governor, a case has to be registered under Section 124 of the IPC."

The accused are Yadhukrishnan, Ashique Pradeep, Ashish R G, Dileep, Ryan, Aman Gafoor and Rino Stephen.According to the FIR, the Governor was obstructed by seven SFI workers and 10 other identifiable people under the leadership of the SFI district committee violating the law that no processions or demonstrations should be held on public roads

A high drama unfolded on the streets of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night after SFI activists waved black flags at the governor’s motorcade while he was proceeding to the airport to board a flight to Delhi. Some of the protesters advanced to the middle of the road blocking the governor’s car.