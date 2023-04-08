Kerala Congress discounts Anil Antony’s exit

Congress leadership in Kerala reportedly decided to ignore Anil Antony’s entry into the BJP. KPCC is of the view that the chapter has closed with AK Antony’s statement, explaining his stance on Anil’s decision to join the BJP.

Calling his son’s decision to join the BJP is political betrayal, AK Antony said“It is a completely wrong decision. It has caused great pain in me.”

There is no doubt that Anil Antony’s defection to the BJP has caused embarrassment to the Congress and AK Antony, but the leaders are confident that there will be no political repercussions over the development.

Congress leadership is of the view that apart from being Antony’s son, Anil has no special influence in the party in Kerala.

The leadership’s assessment is that Anil’s political move was for personal gain and Antony’s emotional reaction made things positive.

Political observers are of the opinion that Anil Antony has no independent political base in Kerala. Unlike other political leaders, Anil is a professional and has not held a position that can gain public acceptance within Congress.

However, Anil’s decision to join the BJP will certainly have an impact. The CPI-M is likely to raise the issue during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP can also make political gains by highlighting that the son of a stalwart Congress leader has joined forces with them.

BJP State president K. Surendran has overdrive by claimed that more Congress rank and file will follow Anil Antony

The BJP thinks it has achieved a propaganda advantage by bringing Anil Antony to its side. It has helped the BJP to claim that its outreach to minorities has gained some traction among Kerala’s Christians.

It is to be noted in this juncture that Anil’s defection comes close on the heels of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III’s high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Catholicos has invited Mr. Modi to visit the Church’s headquarters in Kottayam.