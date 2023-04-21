Kerala CM writes to PM for Indians’ repatriation from Sudan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting appropriate actions for safe repatriation of Indian nationals, including those from Kerala, stranded in civil war-torn Sudan.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi on Thursday, CM Vijayan pointed out that a large number of Keralites are currently employed in Sudan, mostly as health professionals and other skilled workers and their condition in the strife-torn country is pathetic.

CM Vijayan expressed gratitude for the efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Mission in Sudan to help the Indians in the violence-hit country. He said the control room set up by the External Affairs Ministry would be of great help in providing information and assistance to Indians stranded in the violence-hit country.

Stating that the state government has received petitions and calls explaining that a large number of Keralites are not able to access to basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, food and medicines since the outbreak of the conflict and that several Keralites are stuck in remote areas of Sudan, CM Vijayan has sought the intervention of the Prime minister to make sure the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and their safe repatriation at the earliest.

“I request your (PM’s) intervention and guidance to the persons concerned so as to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and their safe repatriation at the earliest,” Vijayan CM said in his letter.