Kerala CM went abroad as he is scared to face BJP: Congress

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerla Assembly VD Satheesan alleged on Wednesday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left the election scene in the country by embarking on a three-nation private tour as he is scared of facing the BJP.

“The chief minister has gone on a long vacation when the state is passing through its worst time due to multiple reasons,” Satheesan said, adding, “We heard the statements during the Lok Sabha poll campaign that ‘if the Left is not there India would not be there, so vote for Left’.”

“With this being their hashtag, we wish to know even while Pinarayi Vjayan is the sole chief ministerof from the Left in India, why has he not gone for election campaign to other states, especially West Bengal and Tripura? It appears Vijayan is afraid of the BJP and hence ducked and ran away,” Satheesan said and asked the CPI-M national leadership to give a clarification on this.

Even more intriguing is the fact that Vijayan has not handed the charge to any other leader, he pointed out.

Moreover, the weekly cabinet meeting every Wednesday has been cancelled. “Doesn’t Vijayan trust any one of his senior cabinet colleague, Satheesan asked.

Meanwhile, KPCC president K Sudhakaran accused Chief Minister Vijayan of cheating his party by not campaigning for the candidates in other states.

In this connection, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan accused Vijayan of going abroad to enjoy beach tourism at a time when the people of Kerala are suffering due to the extreme summer heat.