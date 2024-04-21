Modi, Rahul speak in the same tone while criticising Kerala: CM Vijayan

Intensifying his attack on Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Sunday that the Congress leader speaks in the same tone that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when it comes to speaking against their opponents.

Addressing a press conference in Kanhangad, Pinarayi Vijayan said the negative remarks of Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi against the state sound the same. He accused both of them of attempting to undermine the state’s achievements through lies.

In a counter to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks that corruption thrives in Kerala like in Bihar, CM Vijayan said Kerala is the least corrupt state in the country. He cited a recent India Corruption Survey conducted jointly by the Centre for Media Studies and Local Circles to prove his point.

“PM Modi insulted Kerala and Bihar. He is nervous about the prospects of losing in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as the BJP won’t win even a single seat from Kerala. Hence, he is trying to cover up the state government’s achievements using lies,” he said.

The chief minister further said that the Central government took a stand against Kerala by denying it the funds it deserves. Those who level accusations against the state are those who are economically strangling the state.

Training his guns at Rahul Gandhi, Pinarayi Vijayan said the Congress leader has not been able to rebuild his image and evolve into a leader capable of leading the nation. “Rahul Gandhi does not even try to oppose his main rivals, Narendra Modi and Sangh Parivar. Nothing can be expected from a person who ran away from his own state at this critical stage,” he remarked.

The prime minister recently condemned corruption within cooperative banks in Kerala describing it as a betrayal of trust against vulnerable communities in Kerala.