Kerala CM slams Centre over Pro-tem Speaker’s appointment

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday slammed the Central government over the denial of the post of Pro-tem Speaker to Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh.

In a statement here on Friday, Pinarayi Vijayan protested the appointment of Bhartruhari Mahtab as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha and asked whether the decision was influenced by the upper caste politics of Sangh Parivar.

“The Centre should clarify the reason for denying the Pro-tem Speaker post to senior MP Kodikunnil Suresh, who represents Mavelikara in Kerala. What is the BJP’s reply to those who suspect that the decision was taken under the influence of upper caste politics of Sangh Parivar,” asked Chief Minister Vijayan.

He also pointed out that the post of the Deputy Speaker, which conventionally goes to the Opposition, was deliberately kept vacant throughout the 17th Lok Sabha.

“It shows that the BJP will not accept anyone in the Opposition. It can be seen only as a challenge to Indian democracy,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.

President Draupadi Murmu has appointed Bhartrihari Mahtab as the Pro-tem Speaker in the 1st Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, ignoring the seniority of Mavelikkara MP Kodikunumil Suresh of the Congress.

Bhartrihari Mahtab, who joined the BJP from the BJD just before the Lok Sabha polls, is becoming an MP for the seventh time. He is an MP from Cuttack in Odisha. Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-time MP, is currently the senior member of the Lok Sabha.