Proposals in policy document will be implemented only within CPM policy : Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the proposals in the policy document, ‘Navakeralathe Nayikkan Puthuvazhikal'(Novel ways to lead new Kerala) would be implemented only within the CPI-M policy.

Responding to the discussions held at the party conference regarding the policy document ‘Novel ways to lead new Kerala’ presented at the CPI-M state convention, Chief minister Vijayan said cess, fees, etc were proposed as a possibility for resource mobilisation and not with the intention of implementing it immediately. He said the proposals in the policy document would be implemented only after taking the people into confidence. He added that there will be no anti-people stance in resource mobilisation.

The Chief Minister gave the explanation in response to criticism raised against the proposals in the policy document aimed at attracting large-scale private investment in the state. Though the Nava Kerala document presented by CM Vijayan was well received by the delegates, reservations were raised by a small section. They expressed apprehension over how the proposals would be accepted by the public.

A few delegates asked whether some of the proposals included in the document were in line with the party position. “It’s a good initiative. However, we should be cautious regarding the content as to whether they are in accordance with the party line,” a delegate said.

Another delegate raised serious doubts about the PPP model. “We are the ones who raised the slogan that PSUs should be protected. However, when we come up with proposals that are very close to globalisation ideals, it will be easy for our class enemies to target us. This was what happened in West Bengal. We must discuss whether differential pricing is a suitable policy for us?” he said.

It has been pointed out that the CPI-M , which opposed tolls on roads across the country, is now planning to introduce cess not only on roads but also on all services provided by the government.

It is learnt that the CPI-M’s policy document, proposing for allowing private capital in public sector units (PSUs), has unsettled its allies, including the CPI.

The proposal in the document to run loss-making PSUs under a public-private partnership (PPP) model has been criticised as a problematic approach by several CPI leaders.

A section of CPI leaders raised concern that the CPI-M may be losing its Leftist identity, once the proposal in the document is implemented.

It seems the CPI-M, which had historically opposed privatisation in its Kollam conference, is rolling out the red carpet to capitalists by lowering the red flag raised against private investments for years.