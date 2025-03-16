Kerala CM to participate in Stalin’s conference against delimitation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will participate in a conference being organised by his Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK supremo M K Stalin in Chennai against the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

It has been reported that the CPI-M’s Central leadership had given permission to the chief minister to take part in the conference to be held on March 22. The party is of the opinion that Stalin’s demand to address the concerns of the south Indian states in the Lok Sabha constituency delimitation move is just.

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, Vijayan accepted the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s invitation to the meeting and extended support to the conference. Tamil Nadu IT Minister P Thiaga Rajan and South Chennai MP Dr. Thamizhachi Thangapandian, on Friday, personally met him at his official residence here and handed him Stalin’s invitation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Congress is viewing Stalin’s intervention as a move focused on South India. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who too were invited to the conference, are awaiting the Congress high command’s decision.

With the Bihar elections fast approaching, the party will take a decision on this considering all aspects, including DMK’s stance against Hindi. The party may take into account the situation in which the BJP has exhilarated its campaign against the grand old party in North India.