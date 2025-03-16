Kerala CM calls high-level meeting to combat drug menace

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday warned that the drug mafia is tightening its grip on society, causing widespread destruction.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of sub-inspector cadets, he highlighted the devastating impact of synthetic drugs, stating that they strip people of their humanity.

“The drug mafia, which has been spreading uncontrollably in recent times, is destroying society regardless of age or gender,” Vijayan said.

He stressed that the primary goal should be to help those trapped in addiction return to a normal life. He also acknowledged the commendable efforts of both the Excise and Police departments in combating drug-related crimes.

Amid recent seizures of large quantities of drugs from various parts of the state, including college campuses, the Chief Minister has called a high-level meeting to assess the measures taken so far and strategize future actions.

The meeting, scheduled for March 24, will be attended by ministers and senior officials from the police and excise departments. Discussions will focus on joint operations against the drug mafia.

In a related development, a high-level joint meeting of the Police and Excise Departments has decided to launch a comprehensive statewide crackdown on drug networks.

ADGP Manoj Abraham has been appointed as the coordinator, while the Excise Commissioner will serve as the nodal officer for the operation.

As part of this initiative, the departments will collaboratively build an extensive database of drug mafias and syndicates.

Joint inspections will be conducted on interstate buses and other vehicles, and the police will provide cyber support to the Excise Department to strengthen enforcement efforts.