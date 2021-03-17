Amid reports that the BJP central leadership is considering to field senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran at Kazhakkuttam constituency in Thiruvananthapuram, one of the three constituencies where candidates were not announced on Sunday, it has been reported that the state leadership of the BJP has initiated moves to deny ticket to her.

A Malayalam news channel has reported that that the BJP state leadership has initiated moves to field BDJS state president Thushar Vellappally in Kazhakkoottam. This has been seen as a tactical move to deny ticket to Sobha Surendran.

The BJP leadership has asked Thushar whether he is interested to contest in Kazhakkoot tam and he reportedly told them that he would inform after examining the matter. It has been reported that the Central leadership was keen on fielding Sobha as the woman face of the party. However, state president K Surendran reportedly conveyed to the Central leaders that he, along with three other general secretaries, would quit if Sobha was offered Kazakkoottam seat. The central leaders did not want to antagonise the state leaders and eventually changed its stance, sources said.

“Sobha has spent her energy and blood for the party in Kerala, she was also face of the party in all the movements and agitations, party workers cannot tolerate injustice done to her,said a BJP worker.