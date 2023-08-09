Kerala Assembly urges Centre to change state’s name to ‘Keralam’

The Kerala assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to officially change the state’s name to ‘Keralam’.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the Centre government to change the state’s name to ‘Keralam’ in all languages included in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

The chief minister said the state is called ‘Keralam’ in Malayalam, but in other languages, it is still Kerala. The state’s name was also listed as ‘Kerala’ in the First Schedule of the Constitution.

The resolution called on the Union government to take immediate steps to amend it as ‘Keralam’ under Article 3 of the Constitution and be renamed as ‘Keralam’ in all the languages mentioned in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

The resolution was accepted by the Opposition Congress-led UDF without suggesting any amendments or modifications in it.

Subsequently, the resolution was declared as unanimously adopted by the Assembly by Speaker A N Shamseer based on a show of hands.