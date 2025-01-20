Kerala Assembly pays homage to former Dr Manmohan Singh

The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer, and other leaders acknowledged Singh’s invaluable contributions in various fields.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Vijayan described Dr Singh as an extraordinary individual, a gifted economist, and a soft-spoken yet resolute patriot who upheld secular values.

Advertisement

He highlighted Dr Singh’s significant role in India’s economic growth, lauding his forward-thinking policies inspired by successful Southeast Asian economies.

“Although there were differences in our policy perspectives, Dr Manmohan Singh’s commitment to constitutional values and the democratic system is truly commendable,” said CM Vijayan.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan praised Singh as an internationally acclaimed economist and an advocate of secular and democratic values.

He recalled Singh’s pivotal role in implementing economic reforms that bolstered India’s financial progress and his adept leadership during a global recession.

Speaker AN Shamseer called Singh a brilliant economist and a determined statesman, emphasizing his exceptional contributions to nation-building both as Finance Minister and as Prime Minister.

The budget session of the Assembly, which commenced on Friday, was adjourned on Monday following the tributes to the former Prime Minister.