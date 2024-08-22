Ken-Betwa Link Project: A lifeline for drought-prone Bundelkhand

The Uttar Pradesh government is expediting the Ken-Betwa Link Project, in order to facilitate irrigation of more than 2.5 lakh hectares of land in the Bundelkhand region.

Bundelkhand, which faced decades of neglect, is poised to get a fresh lease of life with the project. Once it gets off the ground, the Ken-Betwa Link Project will allow irrigation of thousands of hectares of additional land in Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur, officials claimed here on Thursday.

Besides, about two lakh hectares of land will be irrigated in Banda. The state government is also building two new barrages on the Ken River in Banda and Pailani. Also, efforts have been intensified to renovate and rebuild the more than 100-year-old Bariyapur Pickup Weir and Pariksha Weir and the more than 300-year-old Barua Sagar Dam.

Officials said the Ken-Betwa Link Project is making significant progress through the collaborative efforts of the Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and central governments.

As part of the 221-km-long project, a 21-km link channel will be constructed in Uttar Pradesh, requiring the acquisition of 271 hectares of land. This multipurpose initiative is set for completion by 2030.

Currently, the Ken Canal system irrigates over 87,000 hectares of land in Banda, and the UP government plans to expand this to nearly 2 lakh hectares. The project aims to irrigate over 37,000 hectares in Mahoba, more than 17,000 hectares in Jhansi, and an additional 3,000 hectares in Lalitpur.

The state government is also focused on strengthening the irrigation infrastructure across more than 1.66 lakh hectares in Banda, with an investment of Rs 1,191.51 crore. This project will commence in November 2024 and be completed by March 2028.

Officials said the renovation of 15 dams and large ponds in Mahoba, with a budget of Rs 510 crore, and their filling through the Ken-Betwa Link Canal, is also progressing steadily. This project will begin in June 2025 and be completed by March 2028.

Additionally, two new barrages will be constructed on the Ken River in Banda and Pailani. This Rs 2,000 crore project will commence in October 2025, with the state government aiming to complete it by June 2029. Moreover, the UP government plans to renovate and reconstruct the Bariyapur Pickup Weir, Pariksha Weir, and Barua Sagar Dam in Bundelkhand.

The Bariyapur Weir, built in 1906, the Pariksha Weir, constructed in 1910, and the Barua Sagar Dam in Jhansi, dating back to 1700, are all set for restoration. The Irrigation and Water Resources Department has been authorised to prepare the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for these renovations. E-tendering will begin in February 2025, followed by construction in April 2025, with a target completion date of March 2028 for all three projects.