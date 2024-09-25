Kejriwal writes to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, asks if Modi will retire at 75

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, raising several issues, including the alleged misuse of central agencies to target the Opposition leaders and the retirement age of 75 for BJP leaders.

Raising the issue of the central agencies, he alleged that leaders from other parties are being lured or threatened with ED-CBI, their parties are being broken, and elected governments toppled.

Advertisement

“Is this right? Does this strengthen the country’s democracy? What role is the RSS playing in all of this? What are your views on this ?” he said in his letter.

Highlighting the 75-year retirement rule in the BJP, Kejriwal asked if the same would also apply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“You introduced a law that BJP leaders must retire after the age of 75. Under this rule, senior leaders like LK Advani Ji, Murli Manohar Joshi Ji, and many others were made to retire. Several BJP leaders have been retired under this rule over the past decade. Now Amit Shah Ji says this rule will not apply to Modi Ji. What do you have to say about this? If the law applied to Advani Ji, should it not apply to Modi Ji as well? Shouldn’t the law be the same for everyone?”

In the letter, Mr Kejriwal has also sought to know Bhagwat’s views on BJP national president JP Nadda’s statement during Lok Sabha elections where he allegedly said that the BJP no longer needs RSS.

“What went through the minds of RSS workers? How would you respond to JP Nadda’s statement?” he enquired.

Additionally, Kejriwal criticised the BJP’s induction of deserters of other political parties who were accused of corruption by PM Modi and Amit Shah.

“Some leaders in the country, whom Prime Minister Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji themselves publicly accused of corruption and scams, are welcomed into the BJP with open arms just a few days later. For example, in May 2023, during a public speech, Modi Ji accused a prominent leader of a Rs 70,000 crore scam. But just a few days later, that same leader was welcomed into the BJP with open arms. What are your thoughts on this? What does the RSS think about this?” he asked.

As of now, neither Mohan Bhagwat nor the RSS has responded to Kejriwal’s letter.