Kejriwal thanks Kharge for decision to oppose Delhi Ordinance

Thanking Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the party’s decision to oppose Delhi Ordinance, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the matter should be fought tooth and nail.

“Thank u Kharge ji for standing wid the people of Delhi. This ordinance is anti-India and anti-national and ought to be fought tooth and nail,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Early on Monday, Kharge said ‘no individual is bigger than the country’ on Congress’ decision to oppose the Delhi Ordinance, adding that if there is any attack on the Constitution/democracy, then it is our duty to unitedly fight against it.

“This is not about just one person. If the democracy and Constitution of the country suffer a blow, it becomes our responsibility to unite and work together to save democracy & Constitution. No individual is bigger than the country…,” the Congress president said.

The Congress on Sunday announced its opposition to the Centre’s ordinance giving control of ‘services’ back to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the party’s stand on the issue of the ordinance is ‘very clear’ and it is going to oppose it in Parliament.

“The Congress’ stand on this is very clear. We will oppose it,” Venugopal said while talking to a news agency.

The BJP-led Central government brought the ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi in May, virtually negating a Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government in Delhi the control over services matters.

The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

The AAP had been counting on the support of the Congress, which has 31 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP does not have a majority in the Upper House of Parliament.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had even held one-on-one meetings with top Opposition leaders across the country, soliciting their support on the Ordinance issue. The Ordinance is likely to be tabled in Parliament during the Monsoon session.