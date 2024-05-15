BJP questions ‘silence’ of Kejriwal in Swati Maliwal’s alleged assault incident

Launching a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over an alleged assault incident of sitting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, the BJP on Wednesday questioned the “silence” of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor in the matter.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said: “Shockingly, Kejriwal is quiet on this issue. And, sadly, this isn’t the first time that such a thing has happened at his residence. Earlier also, cases of misbehaviour and physical assaults have been reported in his house.”

“Arvind Kejriwal should tell the people of the country the truth behind the incident which happened at the CM house on 13th May. For the past 48 hours, women have been asking Arvind Kejriwal this question…Why is Arvind Kejriwal silent till now? What action has he taken against Bibhav Kumar? Did Bibhav Kumar beat up Swati Maliwal at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal? Is that the reason for which Arvind Kejriwal is trying to not take action against Bibhav Kumar?, ” the BJP national spokesperson said.

She further questioned the silence of the Opposition INDIA bloc over the matter.

“Why are the leaders of the INDI Alliance silent on this issue? From Priyanka Gandhi to Atishi, even the women of this alliance haven’t condemned the issue,” Ilmi said.

The BJP national spokesperson said people want to know…is Swati Maliwal safe?

“Is she being threatened to remain silent? Why hasn’t anyone lodged an FIR for the incident yet? Can Arvind Kejriwal not be held responsible for what happens in the CM House?” Ilmi said.

The BJP national spokesperson said there are two entries on Swati Maliwal’s phone which lead to the contact of CM House in Delhi.

“After that, Swati Maliwal marks her presence in the police station. 32 hours later, Sanjay Singh (AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP) gave a statement that inside the CM House, someone misbehaved with Swati Maliwal,” Ilmi said.

The BJP national spokesperson said Maliwal has not made any public appearances since then. “It is concerning why and how a sitting Rajya Sabha member has absconded,” she said

“It is daunting that the former Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women is not safe in the house of Delhi’s Chief Minister. What can the women of Delhi expect from this government?,” Ilmi added.