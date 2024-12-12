Kejriwal thanks EC for its assurances against deletion of voters’ names

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar summarising the assurances the poll body gave to the party on Tuesday during a visit of its delegation in response to its allegation of deletion of voters in the national capital.

In the letter, the AAP leader thanked the poll panel for lending an ear to the party’s submissions and giving five assurances to the party’s delegation against the threat of mass voter deletions in the NCT of Delhi ahead of the assembly elections.

“We were all reassured by your commitment to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process and to safeguard the right to vote of each and every voter in Delhi,” the letter read.

Kejriwal added, “We have noted the assurances you made to us during our meeting that no mass deletion of voters will be allowed in any assembly constituency of the city in the coming months until the Delhi assembly elections”

Deletion of voters cannot take place on the basis of lists submitted by any individual or BLA to the Election Commission. Deletions can only happen once Form 7 is filed and due process and ground inquiry are carried out by ECI officials, the former Delhi CM mentioned in the letter.

Moreover, in case there is a strong case for the deletion of any voter, the field inquiry or verification by the BLO will be carried out with due notice and in the presence of the BLAs of all political parties, so that there is complete transparency to the process and every effort is prevent wrongful deletion.

If an individual, who is not a BLA, submits names of more than five voters for deletion in a polling booth, the ERO, AERO concerned will personally do a field inquiry to cross-verify the voter. Here too, the field inquiry will be carried out with due notice and in the presence of the BLAs of all political parties.

Additionally, in all instances where BLAs/individuals have wrongfully filed applications for mass deletion of voters where the voters genuinely exist on the ground (evidence of which has been shared by AAP in its submission), the ECI shall file FIR against such persons so that it acts as a strong deterrent for all those who wish to undermine the sanctity of the electoral process in Delhi, the AAP chief elaborated.

“We look forward to your actions and orders based on the above assurances. As the largest political party in Delhi, we assure you that we are always open to any suggestions and guidance you may have so that we can play our rightful role in safeguarding the sanctity of the electoral process in the capital,” Kejriwal said.