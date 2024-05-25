Kejriwal tears into ex-Pakistan min Fawad Chaudhry

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday came down heavily on former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry over his remarks on Lok Sabha elections and said India will not tolerate interference from the biggest sponsors of terrorism in its internal matters.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said the situation in Pakistan is very bad and he should take care of his country.

The Delhi Chief Minister made the statement after Chaudhry quoted a post of him on voting on X and wrote, “May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism. #MorePower #IndiaElections2024.”

Advertisement

In his response, Kejriwal said, “Chaudhry sahib, I and the people of my country are fully capable of handling our issues. Your tweet is not needed. The situation in Pakistan is very bad right now. You take care of your country.”

“The elections taking place in India are our internal matter. India will not tolerate interference from the biggest sponsors of terrorism,” the AAP supremo said.

Meanwhile, the former Pakistan minister in response to Kejriwal’s statement, on X said, “CM Sahab indeed electioneering is your own issue but hope you will appreciate extremism be it in Pakistan or India is a borderless phenomenon and dangerous for everyone be it BD (Bangladesh), India or Pakistan so everyone with some conscience must be concerned….situation in Pakistan is very far for ideal but individuals must strive for better society wherever they are… .”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister after casting his vote in a post on X wrote, “I voted today with my father, wife and children. My mother is very ill. She could not go. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. You too must go and vote.”

Voting is underway for the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi and 51 seats in seven States and Union Territories in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls.