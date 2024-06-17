Iran, Pakistan vow to enhance bilateral trade

Iranian Interim President Mohammad Mokhber and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reiterated the two countries’ commitment to further improving ties, according to a statement published on the website of the Iranian president’s office.

The two leaders made the remarks on Sunday during a phone call, during which they also discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues, including the situation in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aiming to increase their annual bilateral trade to $10 billion in the near future, Iran and Pakistan should make efforts to swiftly remove the obstacles in the field of economic and trade cooperation, said Mokhber.

Advertisement

The Iranian Interim President added Iran always viewed Pakistan as its “strategic companion and partner”, underscoring his country’s commitment to improving their ties in all areas.

The Pakistani Prime Minister, for his part, also voiced his country’s willingness to further cement and strengthen its relations with Iran, particularly in the area of trade and economy, reaffirming his government’s commitment to reaching the trade target, according to the Iranian statement.

Sharif also wished Iran success in its upcoming presidential election, scheduled for June 28, according to the statement.