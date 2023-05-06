Kejriwal should resign over failure to keep word on water: Bidhuri

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failure to keep his promise to provide 24-hour free of clean water for supply to the National Capital.

Bidhuri said Arvind Kejriwal has promised hundreds of times to provide free 24-hour clean water to the people of Delhi which, he said, turned out to be a white lie.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should now resign and admit that he has completely failed to provide clean water to the people of Delhi, because the 34 per cent samples, which have been taken by the Delhi Jal Board have been failed,” the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly said.

“Now, it has been confirmed that one-third of the people are being supplied with such poisonous water that they are suffering from serious stomach diseases, cancer, liver, and kidney diseases. In such a situation, Kejriwal has no right to continue in his post,” he said.

The people of Delhi do not get water for 24 hours, but out of the water that is being supplied even for a few hours, one-third of the samples have failed, Bidhuri further alleged.

“Total of 7,411 samples were taken, out of which 2,508 failed. These samples have completely failed on WHO’s standards. This means that the Delhi Jal Board itself has accepted that the water in 33.8 per cent of the samples is contaminated and poisonous. If samples are taken all over Delhi, then it will be known how much poisonous water the Delhi Jal Board is supplying to the public,” he added.