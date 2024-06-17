Receiving 40 pc less water from DJB at Tilak Marg, Bengali Market UGRs: NDMC

The New Delhi Municipal Council(NDMC) on Monday said that there was a shortage of 40 per cent in the water supply received from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at Tilak Marg and Bengali Market Underground Reservoir (UGR) in the area that falls under its limits.

The NDMC further said that, as per the information received by them from the DJB, the production of potable water at Wazirabad water treatment plant is not at its full capacity due to non-availability of raw water.

The agency further said that due to the issue, water supply in Tilak Marg and Bengali Market areas will be made available once in a day, preferably during the morning hours.

The NDMC has informed that due to this shortage, water supply will be affected in areas like Bengali Market, Ashoka Road, Harichand Mathur Lane, Copernicus Marg, Purana Quila Road, Babar Road, Barakhamba, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Windsor Place, Firozshah Marg, Canning Lane and surrounding areas.

The civic body has sent across a message to its consumers of the affected areas falling under the NDMC that they may contact the council’s Control Room for the supply through water tankers on phone numbers – 011-2336 0683 and 011-23743642.

The NDMC has also appealed to the people, asking them to save water and use the precious natural resource judiciously.

It has highlighted that water conservation is an important thing which is crucial to ensure that everyone has access to this vital natural resource.

The council has asked people to adopt methods to use less water and get more benefits out of it. It has suggested re-use of once used water for other appropriate purposes.

The NDMC has also appealed to the people for not using drinking water for washing their vehicles, and also to adopt micro-irrigation techniques in their lawns and gardens for plantation.

Meanwhile, many places across the city are witnessing the shortage of water supply, especially in those areas where people are dependent on water tankers, the struggle is extreme.

Delhi government has put in place several measures to check leakages and water wastage. However, they claim that Delhi is not receiving a sufficient share of water from the neighbouring state.