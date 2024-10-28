Vinay Mishra takes charge as vice chairman of DJB

AAP MLA Vinay Mishra took over as vice chairman of the Delhi Jal Board on Monday and said he is committed to working relentlessly to address the water and sewer issues faced by Delhi residents, in line with Arvind Kejriwal’s vision for the city.

Talking to the media, Mishra attacking the BJP said that Delhi has been facing obstacles because the BJP has left no stone unturned to “halt” the development work of the national capital.

Referring to arrests of senior AAP leaders and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said they were arrested so that Delhi’s work could be stopped.

Attacking the BJP, Mishra alleged that they interfered in every department, affecting pensions, doctors’ salaries, mohalla clinic tests, medicines, data entry operators in hospitals, and bus marshal appointments, dismissing everyone they could to stop the work.

“They even paralysed the DJB, restricting both water supply and sewer cleaning. But now that Arvind Kejriwal is back, we are addressing issues at a rapid pace, repairing roads and bringing the DJB back on track. We will soon resolve all water and sewer issues,” he said.

Mishra pointed out that the frothy images of the Yamuna originated on Haryana’s side.

“When the BJP’s leaders took a dip in the Yamuna, there was no froth visible. This is mere propaganda. The Delhi government is fully committed to addressing these issues,” he said.

The MLA stated that Chhath puja is a major festival, and the government arranges tents, sound systems, and all necessary facilities at all ghats.

“This year too, we will ensure proper arrangements on the Yamuna,” he added.