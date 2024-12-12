Kejriwal should answer why he failed to fulfill his previous promises: Yadav

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Thursday took a jibe at former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on his promise to provide Rs 2,100 per month financial aid to women, saying he should answer why he “failed” to fulfill his previous promises.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s announcement of financial aid to women, he said, “Kejriwal’s latest promise to give Rs 2,100 per month to the ‘mothers and sisters’ of Delhi is yet another false promise after he failed to honour his previous promise of giving Rs 1,000 to a woman in every family. Kejriwal should answer why he failed to honour his previous promises.”

Accusing him of stopping widow pension and the Ladli Yojna, the Delhi Congress chief said his announcement of Rs 2,100 financial aid to women is a mere election “stunt” with an eye on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Advertisement

He claimed that Kejriwal had made a similar announcement to the women of Punjab before the Lok Sabha elections but not even a rupee has been paid to the mothers and sisters of Punjab till now.

“Kejriwal, who had neglected Delhi and its residents over the past 11 years, is now concerned about women and auto drivers with a profusion of promises,” said Yadav.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.