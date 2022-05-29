Kejriwal kicks off AAP poll campaign in Haryana

In a claim that’s bound to raise hackles in political circles comments, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, asserted that only AAP can deliver an honest government in the country.

Addressing a massive rally in Kurukshetra, Kejriwal said, “We have eradicated corruption from Delhi and Punjab, will do so in Haryana too.”

“Our Health Minister of Punjab was asking for bribes from officers; no one had any idea about it, others would have asked for a cut, but the AAP immediately sacked him and sent him to jail.”

Buoyed by his party’s recent success in formation of government in Punjab after getting an absolute majority in state elections, the Delhi Chief Minister further said, “We will form an alliance of 130 crore people of this country and make India the number one country in the world.”

On the occasion kicked off his party’s election campaign with the slogan, ‘Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko’, in Haryana.