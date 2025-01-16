Kejriwal condemns attack on Saif Ali Khan, says even celebs unsafe under BJP regime

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday strongly condemned the fatal attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, claiming it is a reminder of deteriorating law and order situation under BJP-led governments.

He further criticized the BJP, alleging that its governments are neither able to provide security for citizens nor the high-profile individuals.

The AAP chief further raised questions on the effective governance, with claims of rise in crime, gangster activities, and the alarming insecurity faced by citizens in different parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal talked about how last night, some unidentified individuals allegedly broke into the house of the famous Bollywood actor and attacked him multiple times with a knife.

Kejriwal further mentioned that as per reports, the actor is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He said, “We hope and pray to God for his speedy recovery. However, it is extremely concerning that such a big actor, living in what we assume to be a very secure place, can have people breaking into his house and attacking him. This raises serious questions about the state and central governments. It means that both governments have failed to provide security to the people.”

He pointed out that this is not the first such incident in Bombay, noting a shootout involving Salman Khan and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui’s murder in broad daylight.

Kejriwal said, “Baba Siddiqui was a partner of BJP in the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). If such high-profile celebrities are not safe in the country and if even the double-engine BJP government cannot provide them with security, what about the common man?”

The AAP chief further took note of how reports are coming in with claims that gangsters sitting in Gujarat jails are openly extorting people and issuing shootout orders.

He has urged the central government to ensure the safety of people in the country, followed by delivering justice.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia took to social media platform X and expressed his anger, and wrote, “The BJP government is unable to protect either the country’s borders or the capital, Delhi. The attack on Saif Ali Khan is proof of BJP’s failure in law and order! Gang wars are taking place openly on the streets of Delhi, 25 rounds of firing are taking place.

“Traders are getting ransom calls, even women and children are not safe. Every day 17 children are disappearing from Delhi. Be it Delhi or Maharashtra, the BJP, which has ruined the law and order, is this their double engine government?” he added.