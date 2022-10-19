Kejriwal announces Raj Kumar Anand as replacement of Rajendra Pal Gautam

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that Raj Kumar Anand will be made a minister in place of Rajendra Pal Gautam. He said that he has sent a letter, recommending Anand’s name to L-G VK Saxena for his inclusion in the Council of Ministers.

Raj Kumar Anand comes from the Jatav community. Gautam was also from the Jatav community. Raj Kumar Anand’s wife was also an MLA. In her place, Anand got the ticket in the 2020 assembly elections. According to the affidavit filed by him in 2020, he has movable and immovable assets of Rs 78 crore. A case is also registered against him under Sections 325, 323, 427 and 34 of IPC.

It is worth mentioning that Gautam had to resign after a controversy erupted following his presence on the dais from where ‘22 vows’ of Dhamm as stipulated by Dr BR Ambedkar were administered to a large congregation embracing Buddhism as their religion.

As a minister Kumar had the responsibility of SCs and STs, Women and Child Development, Co-operative Societies and Gurudwara Elections apart from the Ministry of Social Welfare. Kejriwal announced Anand’s on the completion of seven years of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi.