KCR warns of direct action against Congress ‘misrule’ in Telangana

Former Telangana chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had been lying low for quite some time, sounded a warning for the Congress government led by Revanth Reddy on Friday exhorting his party leaders and activists to be ready for a direct action.

Stating that he has been silently watching their (Congress) misrule, KCR, as he is popularly known, announced that his party would hold a major rally at the end of February.

The wily BRS leader has seldom ventured out after the party’s debacle in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections and had been targeted by Congress leaders, particularly Reddy, who has often commented on his absence during the assembly sessions. However, he was back to his inimitable self while addressing the BRS leaders from Zaheerabad at his farmhouse in Erravalli Rao.

“I am watching this government, seriously and silently. When I strike, I have a habit of hitting hard and not tapping lightly,” KCR roared to the delight of a gathering. “They won’t know what hit them when we strike,” he added.’

Noting that people have turned against Congress within a year, KCR said if its leaders showed up, people were ready to confront them. Taking a dig at a poll conducted recently by the Telangana Congress handle on a social media platform, he pointed out that more than 70 per cent voted for the “farmhouse government” (referred to the previous BRS regime).

“Congress had run a poll asking which government people wanted. People now want our government back,” he said, adding the Congress leaders keep talking about KCR’s farmhouse but what is there except crops?

KCR alleged that the Congress leaders have financially ruined the state as land prices have sharply dropped in Telangana under this government. He lamented the fate of the key projects undertaken by his government, like Sangameshwar, Basaveshwar, and Kaleshwaram, which have been stalled.

“I warned the people during elections but they didn’t heed to my warning and went on to vote for Congress out of greed. They voted for Congress hoping to get 10 gm gold but got nothing,” Rao said.

He said he had warned the voters that Rythu Bandhu would turn out to be “Ram Ram” and Dalit Bandhu “Jai Bhim”. Now, they regret their decision to back Congress despite his warnings.

Accusing Congress of using Muslims in politics, he said the party has let down every section of society.

Rao also urged the BRS cadres to gear up for a direct action against the government. “The BRS alone can protect Telangana and its rights through its uncompromising fight against the current misrule of the Congress government, ” he thundered.