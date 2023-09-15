KCR pretends to be anti BJP for Muslim votes: Congress

Ahead of the meeting of its working committee in Hyderabad, the Congress launched a frontal attack on K Chandrasekhar Rao saying his party and the BJP were brothers in reality but the BRS supremo pretends to be against the BJP for fear of losing Muslim votes.

For the first time, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be meeting outside Delhi to discuss strategy for the upcoming elections in five states including Telangana besides the current political situation in the country.

With both BRS leaders, KT Rama Rao and Kalvakuntla Kavitha, attacking the Congress ahead of the CWC, the grand old party too chose to hit back, hence the allegation of an understanding with the BJP.

“Here, he (KCR) wants some Muslim votes, so he is acting like he is anti BJP. But in reality they are together. They are brothers. People will know about it. This election will show that,” said KC Venugopal, the party general secretary in charge of organisation.

It may be noted that in the upcoming elections, both the Congress and the BRS are vying for Muslim votes outside Hyderabad where the AIMIM does not contest. Last time, the BRS had cornered a chunk of the minority votes because of its understanding with the AIMIM.

“Our fight is with Narendra Modi all over India. Our principal enemy in politics is BJP and their ideology. We are fighting tooth and nail. When farmers’ law came what was the role of KCR’s party? They supported the farmers’ law. Whenever this type of anti democratic law is coming to the Parliament we have seen that this party (BRS) is supporting. Whoever is supporting BJP they are actually against the people they are anti-democratic,” said Venugopal.

When asked about Kavitha’s recent dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his Amethi defeat, another senior party leader, Jairam Ramesh, shot back saying, “Kavitha should not be concerned about Rahul Gandhi, but concentrate on ED.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will convene the first meeting of the newly constituted Working Committee tomorrow at 2:30 pm with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonial Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and all other members including permanent and special invitees and the four chief ministers of Congress ruled states attending the meeting.

Next day, the party will hold an extended meeting to be attended by nearly 147 members with all PCC chiefs. A rally, Vijaya Bheri will be held in the afternoon where the Congress in the presence of its national leadership will announce its six guarantees in the lines of Karnataka Congress.