Kashmir Files movie “vitiating” atmosphere: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said that the movie Kashmir Files was “vitiating” the atmosphere by spreading hatred among the two major communities in the country.

Yechury was talking to media persons in Srinagar at the residence of CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami.

Yechury said that the movie has been made to “generate violence and hatred among the two communities”.

Polarisation through the controversial move was a dangerous trend and such misadventures should not be encouraged by those ruling the country.

Without naming PM Modi who has endorsed The Kashmir files, Yechury said “they” say let others also make movies. But did they let people watch “Parzania” that was based on the Godhra (Gujarat) riots? The government should enquire into the role of the then Governor Jagmohan in mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Yechury said that the CPI(M) has always been raising its voice for honourable return and rights of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley. But it has to be kept in mind that it was not only the Pandits but Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims who equally suffered due to terrorism. Several leaders of various parties also lost their life in incidents of terror.

He warned that the BJP style of politics of hatred would have serious repercussions as it has already created a wedge between various communities. He pleaded for a broader secular front to isolate and defeat BJP.

Yechury demanded early hearing of the petition challenging abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court and until the petition is heard, the government should at least be barred from taking decisions and introducing new laws in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The situation of India is worsening rapidly as the constitutional pillars are being distracted,” he said. “It is the time to save the country and address the day-to-day issues of people.”

Tarigami said Kashmir is not a mere piece of land but a place with a history of 5,000 years. The claims being made by the BJP-government on investments, development and job avenues in J&K is a “hoax and not a reality”. The economy of J&K has virtually collapsed and employment opportunities are shrinking, he said.

He said the CPI(M) has passed a resolution in which different issues confronting the people have been highlighted. The resolution says that the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir had gone further downhill since the BJP government revoked the constitutional autonomy under Article 370 and split it into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on 5 August 2019.

The resolution said the Delimitation Commission had proposed an arbitrary overhaul of territorial constituencies to favour the ruling party. The CPI(M) along with other parties has already moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Reorganisation Act, under which the entire delimitation process is being carried out.