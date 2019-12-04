In two separate incidents of snow avalanches near the Line of Control in north Kashmir at least 4 soldiers got trapped, officials said on Wednesday.

An Army post in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district was hit by snow avalanche on Tuesday afternoon where at least two soldiers were trapped.

Search and rescue operations got suspended due to bad weather conditions, which were carried out till late Tuesday.

Rescue operations resumed on Wednesday morning.

In another incident, a foot patrol of the Army was hit by an avalanche in Dawar area of Gurez sector of Bandipora district, trapping two soldiers.

Efforts are on to rescue the soldiers.

Earlier, in November four jawans died after being trapped in snow for hours after an avalanche hit Army posts in northern Siachen Glacier. Two porters also died in the accident. They died due to extreme hypothermia.