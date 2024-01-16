Karni Sena activist shot dead in UP

In a sensational incident , a Karni Sena activist was shot dead over some dispute in Dataganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

Police said Sudhir Kumar Singh, 40, resident of village Sadullaganj, was shot dead in Dataganj Kotwali area on Monday night.

The deceased was associated with the Karni Sena and his cousin is also Karni Sena office bearer of the district.

Police reached the spot on receiving information and arrested the main accused. The incident has caused tension in the area.

Sudhir’s brother Rajiv alleged that on Monday night their neighbour Nanhe shot his brother in the stomach. Seriously injured Sudhir was immediately taken to the district hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Police have registered a report against three people on Rajeev’s complaint. They arrested the main accused Nanhe.

SSP Alok Priyadarshi said a report has been registered against three people. One accused has been arrested, while the search for the others was on.

Initial investigation has revealed that there was a dispute between the two over some issue.