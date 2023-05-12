“We have decided who to form govt with”: JD(S) leader Tanveer Ahmed ahead of K’taka poll results

A day before the counting of votes of the recently-concluded Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Janata Dal (Secular) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed on Friday said that they have already decided which party they would support in forming the government after the results are declared.

Speaking to Agency, Ahmed said, “We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes.” JD(S) spokesperson mentioned that they have certain programs for the betterment of people of the Karnataka. He said that they know who is capable of working for issues such as women empowerment, farmers, education, employment and much more.

Earlier on Thursday, on a question about forming an alliance with JD(S), in case the party falls short of a majority, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that national leadership would take a decision on this issue.

“At that time, National leadership is going to take a decision. The question does not arise. I am certain that the party will get 115-117 seats. All leaders worked hard. I am confident that the BJP will form the government. Let us wait and watch,” he said.

Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka in the assembly elections held on Wednesday with four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting a hung assembly with an advantage to the party.

A few exit polls also said that BJP is ahead in the sweepstakes to form the government.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, Congress is poised to win a comfortable majority with 122-140 seats, BJP will get 62-80 seats, JD(S) 20-25 and others 0-3 seats.

A party needs 113 seats for a majority in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

The voting for the assembly elections ended on Wednesday with a 69.95 voter turnout. The counting of the votes will be held on May 13