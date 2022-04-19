Karnataka Education Min: Moral science to boost Morality

Moral science is to boost students’ morality. It doesn’t have religious things. It’ll have stories about individuals, stories of Panchatantra including stories of many heroes belonging to any religion. Expert committee will take decision on it, said Karnataka Education Minister, BC Nagesh as reported by ANI.

A month ago, on 18 March 2022, he also showed his inclination towards including Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus. He told ANI, Bhagavad Gita is not only for Hindus, it is for all. If experts say it will definitely be introduced – not from this year but next year. We have to decide whether Moral Science has to be introduced.

Nagesh made the remarks while speaking to reporters about what he said was the Moral Science subject being ‘left out for years.’ The BJP leader said, “We’ve studied Moral Science in schools. Now, parents feel it should be introduced. At present, we’ve not thought of it, but we want to introduce it in future. Subjects in Moral Science will be decided by experts.”

Karnataka Education Minister has remained in the news during the Hijab row as well and during an interview with IANS he said, “It will take many days to bring mindsets back on the right track. The students who remained friends till yesterday have developed the psyche that one is a Muslim and another is a Hindu. This is not good. If the norm of Uniform is practiced without any hindrances of religious practices it is possible to heal these divided mindsets. They will continue to have bitter memories but somehow they will come to the right track after sometime. But, it is a difficult process and it takes time.”

