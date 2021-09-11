Will take call on reopening primary schools soon: K’taka Minister

With the decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state and successful functioning of higher secondary schools and colleges after reopening, the Karnataka government is mulling to start primary schools for classes 1 to 5.

Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh on Saturday said the state government will take a decision on the opening of schools for classes 1 to 5 after consultations with the technical experts committee formed on Covid-19.

“We are holding a meeting with experts committee soon. The matter will be deliberated upon and a decision will be taken after their consent,” he added.

The Karnataka government reopened schools and colleges on August 23 for classes 9 to 12. After successfully conducting classes across the state, a decision has been taken to reopen schools for students of classes 6 to 9.

The Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) in Karnataka has been demanding the reopening of primary schools for a long time. RUPSA President Halanuru S Lepaksha had warned the Karnataka government that they will stage protests if primary schools are not opened now. However, the state government has decided to tread a cautious path with respect to opening primary schools.

All districts in Karnataka have recorded less than 2 per cent Covid positivity rate. The weekend curfews have been lifted from this week in the districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra after taking stringent measures to prevent Covid-19 infections. The state government has restricted the movement of students, employees, among others, coming from Kerala to the state till October 31.

Experts say that the threat of spreading Covid-19 infections looms large as the BJP government in the state has lowered its guard by allowing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The experts’ committee could ask the state government to take a decision after observing the situation after the Ganeshotsav celebrations.