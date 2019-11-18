Congress MLA and former Karnataka Minister Tanveer Sait was attacked by a man with a knife at a wedding ceremony in Mysuru on Sunday night, the police said.

The Narasimharaja constituency MLA Sait was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru, where he underwent a surgery, according to police.

The attacker has been identified as 25-year-old Farhaan Pasha. He attacked the former minister with a knife when he was sitting at the wedding. The hundreds of people present in the wedding saw him and nabbed him when he was caught by the people at the venue and later handed over to the police.

The incident was captured on video at the event.

Pasha is a local handicraft artisan and approached Sait many a times asking for a job. He got “disillusioned’’ because of disappointed over the delay, according to the news report by ‘The Hindu’.

The accused is being interrogated, police officials said.