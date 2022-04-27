Karauli violence: Rajasthan government to provide financial aid to the victims

The Rajasthan government has decided to issue compensation and financial aid to the victims of the Karauli violence that broke on April 2 here.

The state government has decided to provide Rs 1,20,25,000 to the 64 victims for damage to their properties, and Rs 11 lakh (11,00,000), as medical compensation, to the 17 people injured.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on April 16, had criticised Congress Supremo Sonia Gandhi over Karauli violence. He had said, “the opposition leader sowed the seeds of hatred and only focuses on hiding the inefficiencies of Congress.”

In the Karauli district, violence broke out after the stone-pelting incident took place at a religious procession. Following this incident, the Rajasthan Congress had formed a three-member fact-finding committee, which included the MLAs Jitendra Singh and Rafiq Khan, and the Karauli district in-charge Lalit Yadav.

During the violence, several vehicles and shops were set ablaze in the communal clash following which a curfew was clamped till April 10 with some relaxation in later days.

(With inputs from ANI)