Delhi: CM announces Rs 10K as financial aid to every flood-hit family

“Many very poor families living on the banks of Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away. Ten thousand rupees per family will be given as financial help to every flood-affected family. Special camps will be organised for those whose papers like Aadhaar cards etc. have been washed away. The children whose clothes and books were washed away, will be given these on behalf of the schools,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to close all schools in flood affected areas on July 17-18.

“In view of the flood relief camps likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all Government, Government Aided and Private recognised schools in the affected Districts of DoE – East, North East, North West-A, North, Central & South East-will remain closed for students on 17th & 18th July,” an official order said.

“Wherever feasible, schools may arrange online classes. Heads of all schools situated in the above districts of DoE must inform the parents to this effect today itself,” it said.

However, all schools in the remaining Districts (North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B and New Delhi) will remain open Monday onwards, the Delhi government said.

“The Head of Schools in these seven districts are at liberty to run in physical mode or hybrid mode (i.e. either offline or online) as per the convenience of their students. Heads of such schools must inform the parents about their decision, well in advance. From Wednesday onwards (i.e. 19th July 2023 onwards), schools in all districts of Delhi shall function normally,” the order added.