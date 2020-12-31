The man named Kapil Gujjar, who fired a gun at the demonstration against the citizenship law in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh last year, has been expelled from the BJP hours after joining the party.

The BJP unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad said they did not know of his antecedents when he joined the party.

“Kapil Gujjar was among some people who were inducted into the party from the Bahujan Samaj Party. We had no idea of his involvement in the controversial Shaheen Bagh incident. On finding out, his joining has been cancelled with immediate effect,” the BJP’s Ghaziabad chief Sanjeev Sharma said in a statement.

Gujjar fired three bullets in the air after warning protesters to vacate the spot. He also raised communal slogans. According to the police, the accused was annoyed over the protest at Shaheen Bagh and the ensuing road blockade for nearly 50 days now.

Gujjar chanted Jai Shri Ram and said, “Humare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hindu ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else),” as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police had claimed that Kapil Gujjar is learnt to be a member of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

The revelation has been made by the Crime Branch which is interrogating Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village in east Delhi, who fired shots at Shaheen Bagh on February 1.

Clarifying on the photographs released, Kapil’s father had told ANI: “Neither me nor my family has anything to do with AAP. They came to campaign during the Lok Sabha election (last year) and made us all wear AAP caps and that is what the photo is.”