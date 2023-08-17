Kanpur boy becomes First Chief Gaming Officer of iQOO

In a first for the city, Shwetank Pandey, a 23-year-old from Kanpur, has been chosen as Chief Gaming of iQOO smart phone company.

E- sports is expected to be Rs 41,000 crore industry and active participation of 50 crore people by 2025 in the country, now it has been included in the Asian Games too, industry people claims.

Shwetank was , selected amongst 60,000+ applicants, during 3 month long nationwide hunt after an exhilarating selection process that spanned across criterions of Gameplay, Gaming Knowledge, and Personality & Communication skills.

An avid gamer, Shwetank , just a BBA passout , said that he was always inclined toward gaming and esports. He committed himself to a year-long job solely to save up for a new phone, for playing his favourite game, BGMI.

He even walked away from his MBA studies, prioritising his passion above all else to choose gaming as a career.

Expressing his joy over becoming iQOO’s first ever Chief Gaming Officer, Shwetank said, “I feel on top of the world right now. When I initially filled out the form, I was reluctant and hoped to be among the finalists. Little did I know that it would lead me this far and eventually result in becoming iQOO’s first ever CGO. The finalists I met in Mumbai were all good gamers and great individuals. I am grateful to be chosen amongst them and thankful to iQOO and the jury for providing aspiring gamers like me with such a big platform.”

Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO said, “This is an iconic moment in the Indian Smartphone industry and we are over the moon to have found the person who embodies our vision for this role.”

He said in order to promote e-sports, the company plans to hold nationeide competitions to select talents and promote them .

“Now youths can choose gaming as their career like Shwetank and we will provide platform to such talents,” he said while maintaining that there are several negativity in the system like addiction and using it for gambling.