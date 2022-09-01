Kanpur Airport to have World-Class Facilities by December 2022

Considering the growth in passenger traffic, Airport Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the development work of Civil enclave at Kanpur Airport with enhanced passengers’ facilities at a project cost of Rs 143.6 crores.

The development project is also expected to be completed by 31 December 2022.

As per ministry, the development project includes construction of a new terminal building, and apron suitable for parking of three A-321 type of aircraft.

Kanpur city is the commercial capital of Uttar Pradesh and hub for Leather, Textile and Defense production. Also known for historical pilgrim places and various premier institutions, the city attracts air travelers in large numbers. Currently, Kanpur Airport is directly connected to four cities Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore & Gorakhpur.

According to Ministry of Civil aviation, the airport will be built in an area of 6248 sq. mt. and the new terminal building of the civil enclave will be designed to process 300 passengers during peak hours.

Equipped with all modern passenger amenities, the terminal will have eight check-in counters, conveyor belts for arriving passengers. A parking area has also been planned for parking of 150 Cars.

The terminal building will be a Four-Star GRIHA rated energy efficient building with sustainability features. The façade of the terminal will also reflect the local art and heritage of the place inspired from famous JK Temple of Kanpur.

The development of civil enclave of Kanpur Airport with enhanced capacity will improve the connectivity to this City, giving impetus to the overall growth of the region.